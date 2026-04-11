Revolutionizing HR: India's First Structured Certification in Background Verification
BGV Academy launches India's first certification program in background verification, the Certified Background Verification Professional (CBVP). As the industry expands due to rising employment fraud risks, CBVP aims to standardize practices and professionalize the field. It prepares HR professionals to effectively manage hiring risks with structured training and a recognized professional certification.
- Country:
- United States
BGV Academy has unveiled India's pioneering certification program in background verification, the Certified Background Verification Professional (CBVP). This initiative seeks to transform background checks from routine compliance into a crucial risk management function.
Until now, the sector operated without formal training or standardized frameworks, but the CBVP targets this shortcoming by offering a comprehensive professional development curriculum. This initiative coincides with a booming global background screening market projected to exceed $27 billion.
By introducing the CBVP program, BGV Academy aims to prepare HR professionals and organizations with enhanced skills to tackle the increasing complexity of hiring, from fraudulent credentials to cross-border employment fraud. This structured approach could elevate the status and compensation within the HR ecosystem.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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