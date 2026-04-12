Education Enthusiast Sets Records with 138 Qualifications

Dashrath Singh, a 55-year-old ex-serviceman from Rajasthan, has amassed an impressive 138 degrees, diplomas, and certificates, a feat few have achieved. His latest accolade is a Master's degree in Vedic Studies from IGNOU, adding to his list of world records in the field of education.

Sinh's educational journey began humbly at a village school, and despite financial hurdles, he never let go of his academic aspirations. After completing Class 10, he joined the Indian Army, serving for 16 years before retiring in 2004. He juggled his military duties with a relentless pursuit of education during his service.

Post-retirement, Singh continued his academic journey, acquiring various degrees including Bachelor of Commerce, LLB, and PhDs. Motivated to contribute to soldiers' welfare, he also pursued law and became a legal advisor at the Army's Sapta Shakti Command, focusing on cases concerning military personnel.