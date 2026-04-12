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Delhi Approves Rs 573 Crore for New Medical College Hostels

The Delhi government has approved Rs 573 crore for the construction of two new hostels at Maulana Azad Medical College. The project aims to enhance infrastructure and improve student accommodation. Completion is expected in 36 months, addressing current overcrowding due to increased student intake.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-04-2026 15:24 IST | Created: 12-04-2026 15:24 IST
Delhi Approves Rs 573 Crore for New Medical College Hostels
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The Delhi government has sanctioned Rs 573 crore to construct two new hostels at Maulana Azad Medical College, as per a recent announcement. This initiative, approved by the Expenditure Finance Committee and chaired by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, aims to bolster infrastructure and improve living facilities for students.

With an increased student intake from 150 to 250 annually, existing hostel arrangements have become overcrowded, prompting the need for additional housing. Many students are currently forced to share rooms or cannot secure hostel accommodation, a situation the new project hopes to remedy.

Slated for completion in 36 months, the plan allocates Rs 269.19 crore for a female hostel at Site A and Rs 304.22 crore for a male hostel at Site B. These developments will include both basement and superstructure elements, with construction set to commence within six months.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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