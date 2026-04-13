Maoist Leader Excels in Jail, Earns Master's Degree

Sabyasachi Panda, a Maoist leader serving a prison sentence in Berhampur, Odisha, has successfully completed a Master's degree in Sociology from the Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU), according to officials.

Having finished his first year in mid-2022, Panda appeared for the second-year exams at a special center inside the prison, demonstrating a commendable commitment to education despite serving life imprisonment for multiple Maoist-related charges. Notably, he has also enrolled in a Public Administration Master's course through the Odisha State Open University (OSOU), continuing his academic pursuits amidst incarceration.

The jail authorities facilitated Panda's studies by setting up learning centers within the prison, aiding numerous inmates in pursuing education through IGNOU and other open universities. These efforts are part of a broader initiative to offer inmates a pathway to personal growth and rehabilitation through education.