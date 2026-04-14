Tragedy and Controversy: The Shocking Case of a Kerala Medical Student’s Death

The tragic death of Nithin Raj, a first-year BDS student at Ancharakandi Medical College in Kerala, has caused shock and anger across the state. Found injured near a college block on April 10, Raj succumbed to his wounds amid allegations of harassment and financial pressure.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan condemned the incident, labeling it unforgivable, while Congress leader V D Satheesan pledged aid to Raj's family. The family's allegations pointed to caste and complexion-based harassment by faculty members as a potential catalyst for Raj's demise, leading to legal actions against the involved parties.

In response to prevent similar occurrences, suggestions include mental health screenings, student grievance panels, and teacher sensitization. The Indian Medical Association (IMA) stressed ensuring student safety, while political activists protested for a thorough inquiry as officials promise comprehensive investigations.