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Tragedy and Controversy: The Shocking Case of a Kerala Medical Student’s Death

The alleged suicide of BDS student Nithin Raj at Ancharakandi Medical College in Kerala has sparked outrage and demands for justice. Accusations of caste-based harassment and loan app pressure call for an in-depth investigation into his death, as officials and organizations propose reforms to prevent future tragedies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 14-04-2026 16:55 IST | Created: 14-04-2026 16:55 IST
Tragedy and Controversy: The Shocking Case of a Kerala Medical Student’s Death
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The tragic death of Nithin Raj, a first-year BDS student at Ancharakandi Medical College in Kerala, has caused shock and anger across the state. Found injured near a college block on April 10, Raj succumbed to his wounds amid allegations of harassment and financial pressure.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan condemned the incident, labeling it unforgivable, while Congress leader V D Satheesan pledged aid to Raj's family. The family's allegations pointed to caste and complexion-based harassment by faculty members as a potential catalyst for Raj's demise, leading to legal actions against the involved parties.

In response to prevent similar occurrences, suggestions include mental health screenings, student grievance panels, and teacher sensitization. The Indian Medical Association (IMA) stressed ensuring student safety, while political activists protested for a thorough inquiry as officials promise comprehensive investigations.

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