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Tragedy Strikes: Student Dies After School Meal Incident in Odisha

A fifth-grade student died and over 100 others fell ill after consuming a meal at a government-run tribal school in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district. Allegedly, the meal served was not on the authorized menu, leading to serious health issues and a police investigation. Officials are conducting inquiries into the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Baripada | Updated: 14-04-2026 18:38 IST | Created: 14-04-2026 18:38 IST
Tragedy Strikes: Student Dies After School Meal Incident in Odisha
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  • India

A somber atmosphere enveloped Odisha's Mayurbhanj district as a Class 5 student tragically succumbed to illness, just days after having a meal at her government-run tribal residential school. Over 100 of her schoolmates also fell ill after consuming a meal not listed on the authorized menu, leading to widespread concern.

Local officials reported that the affected students ingested fermented rice ('pakhala'), mashed potatoes, and mango chutney. As a result, many experienced severe symptoms such as loose motion and vomiting, prompting immediate medical intervention. The most severe cases, including 67 students, were rushed to the PMR Medical College and Hospital in Baripada.

District authorities, alongside a police probe, are investigating the incident further, focusing on the role of school staff and the headteacher, who has since been suspended. In response to public outcry and road blockades by villagers, the government announced a compensation of Rs 7 lakh for the deceased student's family.

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