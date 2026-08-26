Soccer-UEFA set to drop FIFA boycott threat, sources say

Reuters | Updated: 26-08-2026 18:37 IST | Created: 26-08-2026 18:37 IST
Soccer-UEFA set to drop FIFA boycott threat, sources say

UEFA is set to drop its threat to boycott FIFA tournaments after receiving assurances that plans to sell stakes in the ‌World Cup and other major competitions will not be revived, sources aware of the discussions told Reuters on Wednesday. The move follows FIFA's decision in July to withdraw a proposal that triggered opposition from UEFA's 55 member associations, which agreed to boycott FIFA competitions after details of the ‌plan emerged last month.

UEFA officials are expected to tell the governing body's executive committee and the presidents of most of its ‌member associations at a meeting in Monaco on Thursday that the conditions for lifting the boycott have been met, the sources said. UEFA has sought both the withdrawal of the proposal and assurances that similar plans would not be pursued again.

"It's not a UEFA defeat, rather the reality of avoiding hurting young players' once in a lifetime ⁠opportunity. The ​actions and insistence on change will ⁠continue," a source familiar with the discussions told Reuters. While the immediate threat of a boycott is expected to be lifted, UEFA is likely to continue its campaign ⁠against FIFA President Gianni Infantino over the selloff proposal, the sources said. The issue is expected to be discussed at the Monaco meeting.

PRESSURE MOUNTING Pressure on ​Infantino has continued to mount during the dispute. In an interview with the Athletic published on Wednesday, European Leagues President Claudius ⁠Schaefer said Infantino could not have a future at FIFA, stressing the need to reform world soccer's governing body and redefine the responsibilities of its president. European Leagues ⁠represents ​53 professional men's and women's football leagues. Infantino is under pressure from three confederations to resign, including UEFA, the Asian Football Confederation and CONCACAF, which represents North and Central America and the Caribbean. The regional governing bodies have discussed a potential vote of no confidence ⁠in the FIFA chief who is planning to seek re-election for a fourth term next year and is likely to face strong ⁠opposition. Infantino, who retains support from ⁠the African and South American confederations, has sought to sideline the confederations and appeal directly to individual members. Teams are currently preparing for the FIFA Under-20 Women's World Cup in Poland, which is due ‌to begin on September ‌5.

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