GRAPHIC-Major central banks on tightening path amid energy price shock

Major central banks are on a tightening path, with the Federal ​Reserve recalibrating its policy to a more restrictive stance on Wednesday, even as traders continue ‌to ​price in a more aggressive policy response than projected in the U.S. central bank's so-called dot plot. Economists say markets are overpricing future rate increases amid fears the oil shock could worsen after Houthis seized a strategic stretch of Red Sea coastline, a move seen as signalling a more assertive stance by Iran-backed militia.

Here's where central banks in the Group of 10 developed economies stand, ‌ranked from highest to lowest policy rate. 1/ AUSTRALIA

The Reserve Bank of Australia has hiked interest rates three times this year to 4.35%, entirely undoing last year’s cuts. The door to another hike looks firmly open, especially after a hot July inflation print. The central bank’s deputy governor said policymakers would debate the case for a hike at their meeting later this month.

Markets are broadly expecting the central bank to hike rates then. 2/ NORWAY

Norway has one of the highest rates in the G10 and is likely nearing the end of its hiking ‌cycle. Norges Bank, which meets on September 24, left rates unchanged at 4.25% in August and noted that inflation had softened. The economy meanwhile grew at a slower pace than economists had expected in the second quarter, at just 0.3%, while markets price ‌in one more quarter-point hike by year-end.

3/ BRITAIN The Bank of England on Thursday kept rates steady, as expected, at 3.75%. Three of the rate setters voted for a hike — the same number as at the central bank’s previous meeting.

But policymakers also sounded the alarm on inflation, with Governor Andrew Bailey warning that prolonged conflict in the Middle East may require tighter policy. Markets were last pricing in at least one rate hike from the BoE this year with a chance of another.

4/ UNITED STATES The Fed raised rates and flagged more hikes in a move that soothed concerns about the central bank's independence in the face of President ⁠Donald Trump's demands ​for lower rates.

Without that clear signal, investors may have questioned whether ⁠a Kevin Warsh-led Fed would remain committed to taming inflation, potentially weighing on US assets. However, while policymakers project one more rate hike in 2026 and a hold in 2027, traders are pricing in more than one increase this year and roughly three moves by the end of 2027.

5/ NEW ZEALAND The Reserve Bank ⁠of New Zealand hiked rates for the second consecutive meeting to 2.75% earlier this month, as expected. But it also hinted that more tightening would likely be measured as risks to the economic outlook grow.

The latest economic growth data meanwhile came in above expectations, signaling resilience. Markets are pricing ​in at least one more hike by year-end. 6/ EURO ZONE

The European Central Bank raised rates for the second time this year earlier this month and struck a hawkish tone as energy prices rise. Markets price in at least one further ⁠hike by year-end and a deposit rate above 3% in 2027. But some economists expect the energy shock to weigh on economic growth and help curb inflationary pressures into next year.

7/ CANADA The Bank of Canada left rates on hold earlier this month, but Governor Tiff Macklem said it could raise rates multiple times if inflation remained ⁠elevated.

That ​marked a departure from his previous messaging that upside risks to inflation and downside risks to growth were broadly balanced. Since then, signs of a cooling labour market have emerged and trade tensions with the United States cloud the economic outlook. Still, markets price in another hike by year-end.

8/ SWEDEN Sweden's Riksbank is in the dovish camp and expected to keep its key policy rate at 1.75% when it meets later this month.

August inflation figures came in below expectations, cementing that view. Still, markets expect rates to rise later ⁠this year.

9/ JAPAN The Bank of Japan hiked rates to a 31-year high of 1.25%, as expected, on Friday and signalled it was ready to continue raising borrowing costs as it warned of broadening price pressures.

Even so, the BOJ’s guidance was not ⁠understood as explicitly hawkish by markets, and there were two dovish dissenters, keeping ⁠investors on edge about the possible rate path ahead. Markets were last pricing in a high chance of one more rate hike from the BOJ this year.

10/ SWITZERLAND Markets expect the Swiss National Bank to hold its key rate at 0% when it meets on September 24 and leave it there well into next year.

Data showing a rise in consumer prices and strong economic growth ‌have raised the prospect of an earlier ‌move. Still, a strong Swiss franc has helped dampen inflation, reducing the need for tightening.