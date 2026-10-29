Almaty Connects Universities, Arts and AI in Talks on Central Asia’s Sustainable Future

More than 70 policymakers, university leaders, international experts and cultural professionals gathered in Almaty to examine how education, arts and artificial intelligence can support sustainable development. The International Conference on Higher Education, Arts and Sustainable Development took place on 26–27 October 2026 at the Almaty Museum of Arts. Discussions connected questions about university cooperation and emerging technologies with climate education, cultural heritage and access to reliable information.

Titled "Sustainable Central Asia: Silk Roads of Education, Arts, and AI," the conference drew inspiration from historic routes of knowledge exchange and cultural dialogue. CIMEA and its Central Asia Regional Office organised the event in collaboration with the UNESCO Regional Office in Almaty, the British Council and the Almaty Museum of Arts. Participants came from Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, Italy, Singapore and Uruguay.

Opening speakers emphasized international partnerships as an important part of shaping higher education across Central Asia. They included CIMEA Director General Professor Luca Lantero, UNESCO Regional Office in Almaty Director Amir Piric and Almaty Museum of Arts Director of Development Vladimir Opredelenov. Their remarks introduced discussions about connecting education systems, cultural institutions and innovation through stronger regional and international cooperation.

Expanding educational opportunities and responsible use of AI

The first day focused on international university cooperation, academic mobility and recognition of qualifications across education systems. Participants highlighted quality assurance and mutual trust as foundations for creating more opportunities for students and universities. Representatives of international organisations, European qualification recognition networks and Central Asian universities examined transnational education, micro-credentials and flexible learning pathways that support skills development throughout life.

Discussions about artificial intelligence and digital transformation stressed the need to connect technological innovation with ethics, critical thinking and education centred on people. A special dialogue with Italian artist Michelangelo Pistoletto explored how art can contribute to change through its relationships with education, culture and technology. The exchange drew on ideas set out in his Progetto Arte Manifesto, bringing an artistic perspective into the wider discussion about the future of learning.

Connecting climate education with culture and community

The second day examined practical approaches to sustainable development, climate change education and the contribution of culture to addressing social challenges. UNESCO experts and university representatives shared guidance and experiences on incorporating climate change into university curricula, teacher education and institutional practices. Youth participation received particular attention through the Turn It Around initiative, which uses artistic expression to bring young people's climate perspectives into public discussion.

Sessions on arts and culture explored their contribution to social cohesion, cultural heritage preservation and international cooperation. Participants considered digital cultural heritage, museums' responsibilities in protecting cultural memory and the contribution of artistic initiatives led by young people. These discussions examined how cultural institutions and creative work can connect communities with wider educational and environmental concerns.

Strengthening information skills and lasting partnerships

The final thematic discussions addressed media and information literacy in an education environment increasingly influenced by artificial intelligence. Experts from the UNESCO Institute for Information Technologies in Education and Central Asian universities emphasized the skills students and educators need to verify information, assess sources critically and exercise independent judgement. University libraries and institutional partnerships were highlighted as important sources of access to reliable knowledge.

The conference concluded with a shared call to turn discussions into joint educational and cultural initiatives, continued knowledge exchange and lasting international partnerships. Participants highlighted Central Asia's potential to connect education systems, cultures and innovation through cooperation across national borders. The Silk Roads provided a reference point for developing these relationships and linking the region's history of exchange with its future educational and cultural work.