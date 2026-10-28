EIB’s €40 Million Loan Helps Impress Scale AI Orthodontics and Expand in Northern Europe

The European Investment Bank has signed a €40 million venture debt loan with Impress, a digital orthodontics company that operates more than 110 clinics worldwide. The financing will support investment in artificial intelligence and the company's technology platform for diagnosing and treating clear aligner patients. It will also help Impress expand in Northern Europe, including Germany, the Netherlands and the United Kingdom.

Impress's care system connects 3D scans taken in clinics with AI-assisted treatment planning and ongoing patient monitoring through its mobile app. The company says its scans support more accurate predictions of tooth movement than traditional moulds. The integrated system is designed to guide care from the initial assessment through treatment follow-up.

Impress says its AI engine draws on a database of 500,000 patients and has helped increase clinic efficiency tenfold and reduce in-person visits by 80%. The company presents the model as a way to make quality orthodontic care more accessible, combining clinic visits with remote follow-up.

An AI-supported approach to orthodontic care

The platform brings together patient scanning, treatment planning and monitoring in one care pathway. In-clinic 3D intraoral scans provide the starting point, with AI supporting treatment plans and the Impress app tracking patients as treatment progresses. This model lets clinicians oversee care with fewer routine in-person visits, according to the company.

Impress co-founder and CEO Vladimir Lupenko said the company set out to address the gap between costly treatment that requires frequent clinic visits and at-home options with limited medical follow-up. He described the EIB's backing as a vote of confidence in Impress's model and its plans to grow across Europe. The company has consolidated its presence in Southern Europe and is preparing to expand farther north.

Financing expansion and innovation

EIB Group Office in Spain head María Romano said digital health can improve the quality and efficiency of services, and that the financing supports an innovative European company using AI to develop healthcare solutions. The loan advances the EIB Group's 2024–2027 Strategic Roadmap priority on technological innovation and digitalization. It also supports the Group's work in HealthTech.

The financing contributes to TechEU, the EIB Group program seeking to mobilize €250 billion by 2027 for startups, scaleups and innovative companies across Europe. InvestEU, the European Union's investment program, guarantees the loan and supports public and private investment in EU policy priorities. The deal adds to European financing for digital health companies developing and expanding technology-based care.