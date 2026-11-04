Arab Higher Education Nears 15 Million Students: UNESCO Flags Quality and Jobs Gaps

Higher education across the Arab States has expanded rapidly over the past 25 years, bringing millions of students into universities and opening new opportunities for academic and professional development. A new UNESCO report examining education systems and policies across 19 Arab States reveals that student enrolment has nearly tripled, reaching almost 15 million students. The findings highlight impressive progress in women's education, scientific research and international student mobility, alongside growing concerns about education quality, graduate employment and the adoption of emerging technologies.

Despite the increase in student numbers, access to higher education remains below the global average, with the Arab States recording an enrolment rate of 37 per cent in 2024 compared with 44 per cent worldwide. Considerable differences between countries suggest that students across the region do not have equal opportunities to pursue advanced education or develop specialised skills. UNESCO's assessment identifies the need for stronger investment, more flexible educational programmes and closer cooperation between universities and employers.

The report, developed using findings from UNESCO's 2026 Higher Education Global Trends Report, is scheduled for launch on 4 November 2026 in Doha, Qatar, during the first session of the Committee of the revised Arab States Convention on the Recognition of Studies, Diplomas and Degrees in Higher Education. UNESCO Assistant Director-General for Education Qun Chen welcomed the region's educational expansion and stressed the importance of turning this progress into greater opportunities for students and societies. The revised convention provides a framework for improving the recognition of academic qualifications, supporting cross-border education and strengthening cooperation among Arab countries.

Women Lead Higher Education as STEM Graduates Outpace Global Average

Women have become an increasingly important part of higher education across the Arab States, with female enrolment and graduation rates exceeding those of men since 2007. The region also performs strongly in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM), which account for 28 per cent of graduates compared with 23 per cent globally. Women represent nearly half of all STEM graduates in the Arab States, considerably higher than the worldwide proportion of just over one-third.

University education remains heavily concentrated in bachelor's degree programmes, which account for 81 per cent of higher education enrolment across the region. Shorter educational pathways, including technical and professional diploma programmes, attract only 7 per cent of students compared with 19 per cent globally, limiting the range of learning opportunities available to those seeking specialised employment skills. UNESCO highlights the importance of expanding practical and career-oriented programmes to improve graduate employment prospects and strengthen connections between educational institutions and labour market needs.

Arab States Attract More International Students and Expand Research

The Arab States are becoming increasingly attractive destinations for international students, hosting nearly 600,000 of the 7.3 million students studying outside their home countries worldwide. International student mobility rates in the region reach 4.2 per cent for incoming students and 4.7 per cent for outgoing students, both exceeding the global average of 2.7 per cent. The United Arab Emirates and Egypt have emerged as important regional education hubs, attracting students who increasingly choose to pursue their qualifications within the Arab region.

The revised Arab States Convention, which entered into force in April 2026, is expected to strengthen academic mobility by making it easier for educational qualifications to be recognised across participating countries. Greater cooperation between universities could support student exchanges, joint academic programmes and wider access to specialised learning opportunities. These developments could help create a more connected regional higher education system and improve opportunities for students and researchers.

Scientific research has also experienced remarkable growth, with scholarly publications from the Arab States increasing by 576 per cent between 2010 and 2024. This expansion exceeded the growth recorded in Europe, North America, China and India during the same period, reflecting the region's increasing contribution to global academic knowledge. UNESCO encourages stronger research partnerships, international cooperation and joint programmes to improve the quality and wider impact of scientific work.

UNESCO Calls for Better Teaching, Responsible AI and Education Investment

Maintaining education quality has become a major challenge as universities accommodate growing student populations and respond to changing professional demands. Government spending on higher education stands at a regional median of 0.8 per cent of GDP, matching the global median, with considerable differences in funding levels between individual countries. Academic staffing also faces pressure, with an average of 25 students per staff member across the Arab States compared with 18 globally, highlighting the need for stronger teaching capacity and professional development.

Digital technology is becoming a central part of education planning, with more than 70 per cent of Arab States incorporating digitalisation objectives into their national higher education strategies. Artificial intelligence is creating new possibilities for teaching, research and learning, but university policies and quality assurance frameworks are struggling to keep pace with technological developments. Globally, only one in five universities had a formal AI policy in 2025, demonstrating the need for clearer institutional guidance and responsible technology governance.

UNESCO's report outlines ten interconnected recommendations covering wider educational access, stronger student support, improved graduate employment opportunities, research investment and responsible digital transformation. The recommendations also emphasise greater institutional autonomy, continuous quality improvement and stronger regional partnerships that allow universities to share knowledge and successful practices. Through the revised Arab States Convention, UNESCO is encouraging countries to build more inclusive, internationally connected and employment-focused higher education systems that can meet the changing needs of students and societies.