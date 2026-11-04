After Midterm rout, outgoing Florida Governor warns GOP may not regain Congress until 2032

Outgoing Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has cautioned that Republicans could struggle to regain control of Congress in the 2028 elections, predicting that Democrats could secure 55 seats in the Senate and more than 250 seats in the House following their sweeping gains in the 2026 US midterm elections. In a post on X, DeSantis said the scale of the Democratic gains, coupled with the electoral map, could make it difficult for Republicans to reclaim congressional control in 2028, potentially leaving the party without a path to a Senate majority until 2032.

"Dems will get 55 Senate seats and 250+ House seats. Looking at the Senate map and considering such a massive House margin, it is very unlikely Republicans will recapture the Congress in 2028. Might not have a shot at Senate control until 2032," DeSantis wrote. His remarks came after Democrats made significant electoral gains in the November 3 midterm elections, with US networks projecting that the party had secured control of both chambers of Congress, ending the Republican hold over the House and Senate.

The Democratic gains included victories in traditionally Republican-leaning states, with the party making breakthroughs in Texas, Kansas, Iowa and South Carolina. In Texas, Democrat Gina Hinojosa defeated Republican Governor Greg Abbott to become the state's first Latina governor, ending more than three decades of Republican control of the office. Democrat James Talarico was also projected to win the state's Senate race against Republican Ken Paxton.

In Kansas, Democrat Adam Hamilton defeated Republican Senator Roger Marshall, securing a historic Senate victory for the party in a state that had not elected a Democrat to the chamber in 94 years, according to CBS News. Democrats also secured victories in Iowa, where Rob Sand won the gubernatorial race and Josh Turek led the Senate contest, according to CBS News.

The electoral developments have reshaped the balance of power in Washington, with Democrats expected to gain greater authority to scrutinise President Donald Trump's administration, influence legislation and exercise oversight over federal policies. DeSantis' assessment reflects concerns within Republican ranks over the potential long-term implications of the midterm results and the party's prospects in the next congressional election cycle. (ANI)