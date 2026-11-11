Ski jumping-Poland rules out visas for Russian ski jumpers at World Cup events

Poland will not issue visas ​to Russian ski jumpers for its World Cup ​meetings this season, even if they ‌were ​cleared to compete as neutrals by the International Ski and Snowboard Federation (FIS), the foreign ministry confirmed to Reuters.

The ministry said on Wednesday that Polish rules restrict ‌entry by Russian citizens at the country's section of the European Union's external border and at Polish air and sea crossings. Taking part in a sporting event is not among the exemptions. The ministry, which also outlined its position ‌to Polish media, said there were "no grounds for issuing visas to Russian ski jumpers for the purpose ‌of participating in sporting competitions within the territory of Poland".

Wisla hosts men's and women's events from December 4 to 6. The men's circuit returns to Poland in the Zakopane mountains from January 15 to 17. The FIS allows Russian and Belarusian athletes to compete as ⁠neutrals in ​individual events this season. ⁠It told Reuters that host countries alone set visa and entry rules.

"FIS bears no responsibility for denial of visas or entry to ⁠any person granted eligibility under the FIS Individual Neutral Athlete Policy," the federation said. Danil Sadreev and Evgenii Klimov are among the ​Russian ski jumpers on the FIS list of approved neutral athletes, updated on Monday. The pair ⁠was part of the group that won silver in the mixed team event at the 2022 Beijing Olympics.

Athletes from Russia and Belarus have ⁠faced ​restrictions across international sport since Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. The International Olympic Committee on July 7 provisionally lifted its suspension of the Russian Olympic Committee and withdrew its recommended restrictions ⁠on Russian athletes and teams, with FIS having approved more Russian and Belarusian athletes to compete this season.

Swedish ⁠Migration Minister Johan Forssell told ⁠Reuters last month his government was examining whether it could refuse visas to Russian and Belarusian athletes. Sweden hosts the Nordic World Ski Championships in Falun in ‌February and March.