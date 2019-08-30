International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Odisha, Jharkhand, Meghalaya students to witness moon landing

PTI Bhubaneswar
Updated: 30-08-2019 20:55 IST
Odisha, Jharkhand, Meghalaya students to witness moon landing

Three students from Odisha, Jharkhand and Meghalaya will witness the moon landing of Chandrayaan 2 live from ISRO headquarters in Bengaluru on September 7, in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, officials said on Friday. While Meghalaya's Ribait Phawa studies at Class 10 in Ramakrishna Mission Higher Secondary School in Cherrapunjee's Sohra, Jharkhand's Mridula Kumari is a student of Class 9 at St. Thomas School in Ranchi.

Odisha's Chinmaya Choudhary studies in Class 8 in DAV Public School, Mahanadi Coalfields Ltd (MCL) in Jharsuguda district. "I am excited to be part of the historic moment, more so because the prime minister will be among those present in the control room at the ISRO Telemetry, Tracking and Command Network facility in Bengaluru," Phawa told PTI.

Kumari also expressed her glee over sharing the space at the ISRO control room with the prime minister. All of them qualified an online quiz contest conducted by ISRO..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : India
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019