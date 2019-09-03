National Literacy mission evinces interest in Kerala model

The Kerala model of literacy is likely to be spread across the country with the National Literacy Mission evincing interest in it and inviting the state authority to share its experiences in Adult education during the Literacy day celebrations in New Delhi. The Kerala State Literacy Mission Authority, in a release, said the National Literacy Mission has expressed interest in the educational model of the state and invited the state authority to share the success stories on September 7.

"As State Literacy Mission Authority (SLMA), Kerala has shown exemplary work in eradication of illiteracy in the state, hence, it is requested to share your experiences on promoting Adult education occasion. An exhibition may also be displayed by showcasing its success stories to motivate and orient the audience," a letter from the Ministry of Human Resource Development sent to P S Sreekala, state literacy mission director, said.

NITI Aayog had earlier directed the National Literacy Mission to follow the Kerala model of literacy missions, the release added. Kerala will telecast a special documentary during the International Literacy Day celebrations in New Delhi and a special team from the National Film Development Corporation has already reached the state and was in the making of the documentary.

"Karthyayani Amma, the oldest candidate who appeared for the "Aksharalaksham" programme of the state-run Literacy Mission and scored 98 marks out of 100, and many others will be part of the documentary," the release said. KSLMA is an autonomous institution under the General Education Department, Government of Kerala..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)