Nepal chapter of IIMC alumni inaugurated

The alumni association of Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Nepal Chapter, has been inaugurated. Indian Ambassador to Nepal Manjeev Singh Puri officially opened the first meet of the alumni association "Connections 2019" on Saturday.

Speaking on the occasion, Puri said prestigious institutions like the IIMC will help boost people-to-people links between Nepal and India. IIMC director general K S Dhatwalia and IIMC alumni from India and Nepal were present on the occasion.

Dhatwalia emphasised the need for exchange of views and experiences between the journalists of the two countries. A short documentary on the IIMC was also screened at the meet, which was held with the support of BP Koirala India-Nepal Foundation.

