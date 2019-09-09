Mōu Te Reo 2.0 launched to support whānau and tamariki

Mōu Te Reo 2.0 is a new resource pack for whānau, which aims to support te reo Māori conversations in the home and classrooms, Associate Education Minister Kelvin Davis announced today.

"The demand for the first lot of Mōu Te Reo resources has been overwhelming. This upgrade – Mōu Te Reo 2.0 – will continue to support whānau and their tamariki to learn and enjoy te reo Māori as part of their everyday life," Kelvin Davis said.

"Our Government wants to see te reo Māori integrated into education in early learning and schools by 2025, and we've developed a number of initiatives to help achieve this, like Te Ahu o te Reo Māori, Te Kawa Matakura, and Kauwhata Reo. This new whānau pack supports these initiatives."

The pack contains:

Ōrite – a fun card game

Poster – to remind everyone to keep practicing te reo Māori

Sticker sheets with useful quotes

Pepeha, Kupu and kai magnet sheets

Notebook for drawing and keeping notes in te reo MāoriKelvin Davis said the new resources would encourage students and their whānau currently in a te reo Māori education pathway to stick at it, as well as encourage other parents making decisions on future educational choices.

"Māori educational success is higher for Māori students who stay in Māori medium education. It works both culturally and academically.

"I want to say to parents; if your kids are currently learning through te reo Māori, keep them there. If you're thinking about the Māori medium learning pathway for your kids, make the move.

"It's not about learning te reo Māori suddenly being fashionable. We know te reo Māori leads to educational success for our Māori kids," Kelvin Davis said.

The whānau packs are available from the Ministry of Education and at national Māori education-related events, including Ngā Manu Kōrero and Ngā Pū Kōrero.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)