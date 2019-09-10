UK calls on 15 scholars to be real ambassadors of Cameroon

British High Commissioner to Cameroon, Rowan James Laxton called on the 15 scholars to be real ambassadors of Cameroon to the UK and ensure they make the best out of this lifetime opportunity.

Talking about UK education, the British diplomat said:

"UK education opens doors, wherever you go in the world and it has been the preferred choice for some of the most important minds in history".

Education is not just to read and write, but to make use of the knowledge gained to improve self and community.

About the importance of Education to a community, Rowan Laxton quoted Malala Yousafzai who once said:

"With guns, you can kill terrorists, with the education you can kill terrorism".

Chevening scholars will live and study in the UK for one year, during which they will develop professionally and academically, network extensively, experience UK culture and build lasting positive relationships with the UK.

Chevening scholarships are the UK government's global scholarships program funded by the Foreign and Commonwealth Office and partner organizations. The program enables outstanding emerging leaders from all over the world to pursue one-year master's degrees in any subject at any UK university.

Applications for 2020 to 2021 academic year are open till 5 November 2019. Applications must be sent via the Chevening website.

(With Inputs from APO)