DCPCR issues notice to school for denying admission to specially-abled child

The Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights (DCPCR) has issued a showcause notice to a reputed school in Dwarka for allegedly denying admission to a specially-abled child. The DCPCR had received complaint from a woman alleging her son had been denied admission to the school on the grounds that "mainstreaming of the child was not possible".

"The complaint states that the child has been allotted the school as part of sixth lot of draw of Directorate of Education for admission under children with special needs for pre-primary," the notice said seeking an explanation from the school. "The school has denied admission stating that mainstreaming of the child was not possible keeping the existing infrastructure of the school in view," it added.

DCPCR member Anurag Kundu, in the notice, said no such reason stands acceptable on any ground. He said the child rights panel has seen two similar rejection cases on the portal. The body has sought details of seats admitted under the Economically Weaker Section/Disadvantaged Group quota from the school.

"Keeping in mind the welfare of the students, the Commission directs you to show a cause for such denial of admission and duly admit them. Further furnish a report regarding the subsequent action taken by the authority on this behalf on or before September 16," he said. The school principal could not be reached for comment.

