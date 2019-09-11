Rajasthan to introduce NCERT books in schools from next session

The Rajasthan government has decided to introduce NCERT books in government schools or those recognised by it from the next academic session. The decision was taken on the recommendation of the syllabus review committee, Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasara told reporters here on Wednesday.

NCERT books of English and Hindi medium will be introduced in Classes 6 to 8 from the next academic session. A new book of the NCERT, 'Hamara Rajasthan', will be introduced in three parts from Classes 6 to 8 to educate students about the Rajasthan's geography, history and culture, he said.

English and Hindi-medium books of the NCERT will also be introduced in Classes 9 and 11. For Classes 10 and 12, the existing syllabus will continue in the next academic session and the NCERT books will be introduced for these classes from 2021-22, the minister added .

A provision for the introduction of four books pertaining to the role of Rajasthan in the freedom movement (Class 9), Rajasthan's history and culture (Class 10), India After Independence -I (Class 11) and India After Independence- II (Class 12th) has also been made. "NCERT books will help students prepare for the civil services exam. The former BJP government attempted to change the syllabus, which was influenced by the RSS ideology. They tried to present historic battles like Haldighati as if they were the battles for religion but the fact is that such battles took place for power," he said.

