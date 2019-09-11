Minister lays foundation stone for Indian Institute of Skills in Mumbai

In the quest to make India the Skill Capital of the World, Dr. Mahendra Nath Pandey, Union Minister for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE), today laid the foundation stone of Indian Institute of Skills (IIS) at Mumbai to provide skill training in highly specialized areas to students who want to pursue technical education after completing Class X and Class XII, making them employable and industry ready for the New India and the global market. The vision behind setting up IIS was to build world-class skill training centers in line with reputed educational institutes like Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) and Indian Institution of Management (IIM), with first-hand learning facilities from internationally renowned existing skill institutions.

Shri Amarjeet Mishra, MoS status Vice-Chairman of Maharashtra Film, Stage & Cultural Development Corporation Ltd (MFSCDCL), Shri Mangesh M Kudalkar, MLA (Kurla Constituency); Shri Malik Abdul Rashid (Kaptan), Corporator; Shri Natarajan Chandrasekaran, Tata Sons; Mr. AM Naik, Chairman, National Skill Development Corporation & Group Chairman, Larsen & Toubro Limited; Shri KP Krishnan, Secretary, MSDE and other senior officers of MSDE were also present at the inauguration of the IIS.

Tata Education Development Trust (TEDT) was selected as the private partner for setting up IIS at NSTI campus in Mumbai through a competitive bidding process. The Tata Group is investing about Rs. 300 crore in the 4.5 acres campus that aims to bring best-in-class infrastructure and facilities to students. The aim of the Institute is to ensure that 5000 trainees will be passing out every year with 70% placement opportunities.

The Union Cabinet had given its nod to set up Indian Institute of Skills (IISs) in three locations of the country — Mumbai, Ahmedabad, and Kanpur, to give wings to the Skill India Mission. These institutes will be constructed & operated on a PPP (Public-Private Partnership) model and in not-for-profit basis.

Envisaged as world-class skill training center imbibing best practices from internationally renowned existing skill institutions, the institute will facilitate learnings and training through strong industry connect in both public and private sectors. The courses in this institute will include modern training methodologies using digital and augmented learning platforms. It is also an important step towards promoting apprenticeship-embedded courses and offering higher order qualifications leading up to certificates, diplomas and even degrees in conjunction with universities.

Inaugurating the institute, Dr. Mahendra Nath Pandey, Hon'ble Union Minister for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, said, "The concept of Indian Institute of Skills (IIS) was envisaged by the Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji himself when he had visited the Vocational Education and Training Center in Singapore. It is under his able guidance and direction that this institute will be on the lines of the IITs and the IIMs that we have in our country. It will aspire to earn a similar reputation, stature and world-class infrastructure to cater to the demands of the international market and modern requirements. Just like how we are now being known for 'Make in India', soon we will be known for 'Skilled in India' as well.

The driving force behind setting up a state-of-the-art training institution like the Indian Institute of Skills (IISs) is to help candidates equip themselves with marketable skills. There is a need to build a skilled workforce equipped with the required skillsets to meet the demand of Industry 4.0, powered by technology like automation, Artificial Intelligence and machine learning, cyber technology, energy conservation, etc. The skill scenario is changing the world over, and these institutes will keep us competitive. The setting up of the institute in Mumbai will also cater to aspirations of the youth of Maharashtra eager to become a part of the new-age industrial economy," he added.

The Government has provided land to the private partner for a period of 25 years for the institute, with comprehensive project reviews every 5 years mapping performance outcome.

Shri Natarajan Chandrasekaran, Chairman, Tata Sons extended his best wishes on the foundation ceremony and said that Tata is privileged to be a part of a project conceptualized by the Hon'ble Prime Minister, himself. He said that jobs are critical for economic growth and with the current demographic dividend, skill development is the appropriate solution to get the youth productively employed. He said that we need to ensure that the latest market-relevant skills are imparted to make the youth ready for jobs of the future.

Along with the foundation laying ceremony, the dignitaries also undertook tree plantation today at the National Skill Training Institute campus in Mumbai.

(With Inputs from PIB)