Online admission process commences for Grade 1, 8 learners in Gauteng

The learner placement period for Grade 1 and 8 learners in various schools across Gauteng has commenced today.

The Gauteng Department of Education (GDE) announced the commencement of online admission learner placement process for the 2020 academic year.

The department stressed that offers of placement will not be sent to all parents on the same day, as it will be processing offers systematically in line with the order of application options outlined in the Admissions Regulations.

It reminded parents of learners who have submitted the required documents to expect offers of placement via SMS from Wednesday, 18 September 2019 to 31 October 2019.

Applications for the 2020 online application period opened at 08:00 on 20 May 2019 and closed on 22 July 2019.

The department said the WA1 - WA4 numbers issued during the application period will not be used as the basis to determine placement.

The first offers of placement will be released to applicants who qualify for placement in terms of the Admissions Regulations, according to the following categories:

1. The applicant learner's place of residence is closest to the school and within the feeder zone;

2. The applicant learner has a sibling attending the school OR the previous school is closest to the school in the feeder zone;

3. The place of employment of at least one of the applicant learner's parents is within the feeder zone of the school.

"We wish to remind parents that placement offers must be accepted within seven school days, therefore, the first offers received must be accepted by 8 October 2019," said the GDE.

While schools will close from 20 September to 1 October 2019, school holidays will be counted as part of seven school days.

At the same time, parents are welcome to visit districts or head office to accept offers during the September 2019 school holidays. They may also accept offers online by logging on to https://www.gdeadmissions.gov.za/Account/Login/ or by visiting their nearest school on school days.

MEC Panyaza Lesufi urged parents to remain calm if offers of placement are not received immediately after the commencement of the placement period.

"It is paramount to note that the capacity of each school will determine the number of applicants that receive placement offers and the number of learners ultimately admitted to the school," he said.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)