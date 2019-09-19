J-K students' body demands restoration of incoming call facility in Valley

An association of students from Jammu and Kashmir here on Thursday urged the Centre to restore incoming call facilities in the Valley so that Kashmiris studying outside the state could contact their parents. "We request Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah to restore at least the incoming call facilities in the Valley. Kashmiri students across the country are unable to pay their school or college fees because of being out of touch with their parents and guardians," J&K Students Association spokesperson Nasir Khuehami said in a statement here.

"Thousands of Kashmiri students studying across the country are still struggling on a daily basis to contact their families through the helpline numbers," he said. These students have run out of money to meet their daily needs, Khuehami added.

