Army launches 3-day startup conference for J-K youth

The Army on Friday launched a three-day conference-cum-workshop on startup for the youth of Jammu and Kashmir to foster the spirit of entrepreneurship among them. Army's Counter Insurgency Force (Uniform) started the three-day startup event at the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University, Defence spokesman Lt Col Abhinav Navneet said.

The first day witnessed a huge rush of students with fresh and innovative ideas getting registered for the event, he said. "The event is being organised to mentor the youth to become job creators more than job seekers as the spirit of entrepreneurship is increasing in the region and required a focused approach and support," Lt Col Navneet said.

Students as well as working professionals of the region pitched more than 100 viable startup ideas, out of which 12 top ideas were selected through mutual voting and teams were formed around these ideas, he said. The spokesman said these teams will be mentored over the weekend and taught the nuances of converting an idea to a business model.

A workshop on 'Legal Implications for Startup and Lean Business Canvas' was also conducted as part of the event, he said. "We are eagerly waiting to meet the mentors tomorrow and learn from their experience" said Arpit, a participant in the event.

The event is well spaced out. A panel discussion, investors meet and two workshops are planned on Saturday, Lt Col Navneet said.

