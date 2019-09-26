IMT Ghaziabad introduces Online Post Graduate Executive Certificate Program in Talent Analytics

IMT Ghaziabad, one of the premier business institutes in NCR, has launched an Online Post Graduate Certificate Course in Talent Analytics for building future-ready HR Managers. This short term six-month certificate program has been launched in association with IMT Centre for Distance Learning.

According to the institute, this weekend program comprises of 60 hours of online sessions delivered by eminent experts from academia and industry and will provide comprehensive knowledge and skillsets to HR & Talent Managers, and General Management executives working with medium to large-scale organizations. Covered in four modules, the program covers the fundamentals of Workforce Analytics and Analytical Frameworks that help drive meaningful insights through techniques that help with Talent Metrics, Cost-Benefit Analysis and Strategic decision-making across HR functions. The participants will gain expertise in Visualization, Narration & Interpretation of HR Data as well as know-how on futuristic applications in Talent Analytics.

"We are extremely delighted to launch yet another program in the field of analytical studies. We have realized that big organizations are facing many people issues that stay unresolved on account of lack of insights and tools with HR to understand and recommend strategic inputs to the management. This extensive course will help them resolve those challenges and make strategic HR decisions and recommendations to optimize people productivity and enhance overall organizational performance," said Prof. Asish K Bhattacharyya, Director, IMT Ghaziabad. He further added, "As most businesses are undergoing digital transformation, our endeavor is to equip organizations to prepare for such changes in the workplace. We are looking forward to deliver in a manner that allows participants to gain in-depth knowledge that they can implement in their HR roles."

Renowned industry expert Mr. Antaryami Patra - Associate VP and Head HR Digital Transformation and Talent Analytics at HCL; Prof. Vijay Lakshmi Singh - Faculty of HRM and OB at IMT Ghaziabad and Prof. Ram Mohan Dhara - Faculty on Consumer Insights & Analytics at IMT Ghaziabad - - all with decades of experience and practice are among the faculty who shall deliver this program.

(With inputs from IMT Ghaziabad)