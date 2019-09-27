Hostel for students from north-east in JNU soon: Jitendra Singh

A 424-bed hostel for students from the north-eastern states will come up soon at the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) here, Union Minister Jitendra Singh said on Friday. Singh said the first-of-its-kind hostel in JNU will have 224 rooms.

"Out of 224 rooms, 24 rooms have been assigned for 'Divyang' students. The remaining rooms will be occupied by equal number of boys and girls, i.e., 200 boys and 200 girls," the Union minister said, launching a DoNER Ministry dashboard, a one-stop centre for all information about the north-eastern states. The minister for the Development of the North Eastern Region (DoNER) said the construction work of the hostel has already begun.

While discussing the progress made in the ongoing projects in the north-east, Singh said work in 205 projects, worth Rs 3,250 crores, have been sanctioned or completed or operationalised in the first 100 days of the Modi government's second term, with an average of two projects per day. The status of the North Eastern Cultural and Information Centre to be set up in Dwarka in New Delhi was also discussed during the meeting.

A presentation was made on the new proposed design of the building, as suggested by the minister, to make it futuristic and build an auditorium to accommodate 1,000 people. The estimated cost of the project is about Rs 94 crore.

Singh said this Centre will act as a cultural and convention or information hub of the north-eastern region in the national capital.

