Need to teach students to think new: Sisodia

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Saturday stressed on the need for students to think in innovative ways. He was speaking at Pitch Cafe 2.0 organised by the Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology Delhi (IIIT-Delhi).

The event was organised by IIIT-D Innovation and Incubation Center, which is a not-for-profit company promoted by the institute to cultivate innovation and entrepreneurial ecosystem by providing Incubator and accelerator services. The event saw participation from 14 institutes from all over the country including IIT-Delhi and BITS Pilani.

"Today the major challenge for the educators is not to teach what has already been discovered, but to teach which is still to be invented. "We have to teach our students to think new, think innovative every time," he said.

He said all budding entrepreneurs face challenges and failures, but it is up to them whether they want to keep the failure as a burden on their head or convert them into learnings. Courage to float against the odds is what is required for entrepreneurship, he said. The top seven teams at the event presented their product to a panel consisting of incubators, industrialists, startup owners and mentors.

Pitch Café 2.0 also gave a chance to school students to showcase their idea of start-up, two teams from School of Excellence, Kalkaji and one from Rajkiya Pratibha Vikas Vidyalaya (RPVV), Lajpat Nagar presented their startups.

