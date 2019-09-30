Chakrapani appointed new VC of Berhampur University

Odisha Governor and Chancellor of Universities, Ganeshi Lal on Monday appointed Govind J Chakrapani and Hari Hara Hota as Vice Chancellors of Berhampur University and Shri Jagannath Sanskrit Vishvavidyalaya, Puri respectively. The two professors were appointed as VCs of two universities for a period of three years with effect from the date they assume office or until further orders, whichever is earlier, an official release said.

Prof Govind J Chakrapani is presently serving as Professor in the Department of Earth Sciences, IIT, Roorkee. After completing his MSc in Applied Geology in IIT, Mumbai, he did his M Phil in Environmental Sciences and PhD from JNU, New Delhi in Environmental Geosciences.

Chakrapani did his Post Doctoral in Marine Sciences from the University of Delaware, USA in 1991-92. He had 27 years of teaching experience and also academic administrative experience of 23 years holding several posts and responsibilities. Prof Hari Hara Hota is presently serving as Professor and Chairman, PG Council in Shri Jagannath Sanskrit Visvavidyalalya (SJSV), Puri. He had both his Acharya (MA) and PhD from SJSV, Puri and later did MBA in IT from Punjab Technical University, Ludhiana.

He had 30 years of teaching experience and has a long administrative experience in various capacities..

