AIIMS New Delhi, IIT Roorkee, IISc Bangalore and Others bag India Research Excellence Awards Announced by Clarivate Analytics

Clarivate Analytics, a global leader in trusted insights and analytics for research and innovation, has announced the seventh edition of the India Research Excellence - Citation Awards. Since 2004, Clarivate Analytics has presented these awards to identify and recognize the most influential researchers and institutions for their outstanding and pioneering research contribution to the country.

This year's awards were announced at an evening event at the Hotel Sheraton, New Delhi. Distinguished speakers included Prof. Ashutosh Sharma, Secretary, Department of Science and Technology, Dr. Bhushan Patwardhan, Vice-Chairman, University Grants Commission, and Dr. Anand Desai, Research Policy and Assessment Advisor, Institute for Scientific Information. The awards ceremony celebrated eight individual researchers and eleven institutions for their exemplary research contributions.

The awards were based on indepth analysis conducted on data from the Web of Science citation index and InCites - a research performance and benchmarking tool. Highly cited research publications that imply high impact research published during the period 2012-2018 were an important criterion, among others, for the analysis. An expert panel at the Institute for Scientific Information (ISI) took the metrics and qualitative review into consideration to decide on the recipient for each category.

Arvind Pachhapur, South Asia Head Clarivate Analytics, said: "We are grateful for this opportunity to recognize research excellence in India. The country and the world at large benefits from impactful research that advances the frontiers of knowledge. These awards celebrate the research excellence demonstrated by many outstanding researchers and institutions as captured in Web of Science."

The individual award recipients are:

Dr. Gautam R. Desiraju , Lifetime Achievement

, Dr. Sujit Ghosh , Young Researcher

, Dr. Vinod Kumar Gupta , Research Excellence in Natural Sciences

, Dr. Anuradha Chowdhary , Research Excellence in Medical and Health Sciences

, Dr. Dinesh Mohan , Research Excellence in Engineering and Technology

, Dr. Narpinder Singh and Dr. Amritpal Kaur, Research Excellence in Agricultural Sciences

Dr. Vikram Patel , Research Excellence in Social Sciences and Interdisciplinary Sciences

The institutional award recipients are:

Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee, Institutions Established over 15 Years

National Institute of Science Education and Research, Institutions Established within 15 Years

Indian Institute of Science, Research Excellence in Natural Sciences

All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi , Research Excellence in Medical and Health Sciences

, Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee, Research Excellence in Engineering and Technology

Guru Nanak Dev University, Research Excellence in Agricultural Sciences

Indian School of Business , Research Excellence in Social Sciences and Interdisciplinary Sciences

, Aligarh Muslim University, Central University

Bharathiar University, State University

Vellore Institute of Technology, Deemed or Private University

Christian Medical College Vellore, College - Professional Degree

Loyola College , College - General Degree

