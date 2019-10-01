Life, philosophy of Mahatma Gandhi inspiration for entire world: HRD Minister

The Union Human Resource Development Minister, Shri Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' participated in a National Level Function to commemorate the 150th Birth Anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, organised by the Department of School Education & Literacy, Ministry of HRD in New Delhi, today. The programme started with the visit of HRD Minister to a tableau on thetheme of Sabarmati Ashram which was demonstrated by Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan.

During the visit, HRD Minister planted vegetable and fruit plants in pots to promote the cultivation of seasonal vegetables and fruits in kitchen gardens of urban schools where enough land is not available for gardening.

During the programme, children from Delhi Government schools presented themselves in fancy dress in which 150 primary school students were dressed as Mahatma Gandhi. Shri Pokhriyal warmly greeted the students and shared the message of love, non-violence, and truth of Mahatma Gandhi.

Speaking on the occasion, Shi Pokhriyal said that the students are brand ambassadors of our cleanliness campaign. They are making this campaign successful in their homes and areas. Students are also actively participating in the campaign like 'NO to a single use of plastic' & 'one student one tree'.

The Union Minister said that the life and philosophy of Mahatma Gandhi is an inspiration not only for India but also for the entire world which is witnessing violence in various forms. The eternal aspects of his philosophy like truth, nonviolence, and love are still relevant and need the world.

Shi Pokhriyal added thatIndia believes in the ideology of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' and we consider the world as a family. The entire world has understood the power of Mahatma Gandhi's vision of truth, non-violence, and love. He added that Mahatma Gandhiis always with us because his thoughts and values ​​are in us.

On this occasion, 150 senior students of KVS performed 'Sarva Dharma Prarthna'. After thata Skit on Mahatma Gandhi titled "BapuYahin Hain" based on values and ideals of Mahatma Gandhi was performed by the students of Delhi Public School R. K. Puram, New Delhi. HRD Minister appriciated the performances of the students.

Union Minister also interacted with the students from the States of Assam, Karnataka, Uttarakhand, and Rajasthan through Video Conference link. Students from deferent states share their views on Gandhi's Vision. The Union Minister expressed his happiness over the knowledge and views of children on Mahatma Gandhi's ideology. He appreciated the efforts of students in making a new Indiaalong the dreams of Mahatma Gandhi. Shri Pokhriyal also felicitated the winners of the "Expression Series" on Mahatma Gandhi, conducted in CBSE affiliated schools.

The commemoration of the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi will continue till October 2020, for this purposemonth-wise activitiesto be held in schools also have been proposed. The proposed activities include cultural programs by students on the life of Gandhiji, Special cleanliness drive in and around the school campus, speeches during the morning by the assembly by teachers/resource persons on different aspects of truthfulness and nonviolence, quiz competition on life of Gandhiji, essay and painting workshops among others.

In the run up to the commemoration of the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, intensive programs and activities on Mahatma Gandhi in schools in the country are being organized from 23rd September 2019 to 2nd October 2019. The activities conducted during the week includes faith prayer, deliberations on the values and ideals on Mahatma Gandhi, Dance, songs, skits, fancy dress, mono acting, Cleanliness drive "SwachatakeliyeGandhigiri", writing poems, essays, slogans, painting & drawing, visits to museums and places associated with Gandhiji/screening of films, Quiz competition, exhibition of life Gandhi, exhibition on books on Gandhi etc.

During the year 2018, The State/UT level play competitions were conducted and State/UT wise winner schools were selected. Students from 36 States/UTs, NVS, KVS, and CBSE participated at school and State level. Shramdaan activities were undertaken in schools across the country on 15th September 2018. Nearly 6.21 crore children participated in Shramdaan activities. The play competition on Mahatma Gandhi was organisedat the Zonal level by the Ministry of Culture. 7 teams selected at a zonal level out of State/UT winning teams, performed at a national platform during the Kala Utsav in Delhi. Around 140 Students performed at National Level during KalaUtsav 2018.

Secretary, Department of School Education & Literacy Smt. Rina Ray, Joint Secretary L. S. Changsanand other senior officials of Ministry of HRD, Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan, Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti, NCERT and CBSE were also presented on this occasion.

(With Inputs from PIB)