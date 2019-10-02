MCL to invite EoI for running medical college in Talcher

Mahanadi Coalfields Ltd (MCL) on Wednesday said it has fast-tracked the process to finalise a reputed organisation in healthcare services to run its state-of-the-art 500-bed medical institute set up at Talcher in Odisha. After Odisha government expressed its inability to run Mahanadi Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (MIMSAR) at Talcher in Angul district, the company has taken initiative to invite reputed medical institutions for running the medical college in Talcher, a top MCL official said.

"As the entire infrastructure for the medical college and hospital is ready, MCL has constituted a high power committee to speedily complete the process for running the medial institute from next session, said Chairman-cum- Managing Director of MCL, B N Shukla. Built at a cost of Rs 492 crore under Corporate Social Responsibly (CSR), MIMSAR will have 100 seats for MBBS, selection to which will be done through National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET-UG), which is likely to commence with the session beginning 2020-21.

The committee has gathered inputs from various organisations, like PSUs running medical colleges, super specialty institutes, charitable trusts, healthcare foundations and hospital chains for preparation of selection criteria for inviting Expression of Interest (EoI). "Preparation of matrix for calling Expression of Interest (EoI) is in the final stage and shortly we will be issuing notification for the same through leading newspapers and website," the CMD said adding many organisations in healthcare services and business have shown interest in running the medical college in Talcher.

The state-of-the-art facilities to run complete 19 departments for MBBS classes are already in place, with hostel accommodation for students and residential complex for faculty and non-teaching staff of the MIMSAR. The CMD said more students from coalfields areas should join MBBS course at the MIMSAR. "We want medical aspirants from Ib Valley and Talcher coalfields in Angul, Jharsuguda and Sundergarh districts of Odisha must prepare in advance through coaching so that they can secure admission in MIMSAR," Shukla said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)