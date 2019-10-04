US varsity's 'Bicentennial Medal' for JGU VC

O P Jindal Global University (JGU) Vice Chancellor C Raj Kumar has been conferred the "Bicentennial Medal" by US-based Indiana University Bloomington for his distinguished service in interdisciplinary and global collaboration of educational institutions. The medallion was presented by dean of Indiana University Austen L Parrish at a special ceremony at JGU campus in Sonepat, said a statement by the university.

The Bicentennial Medal is awarded to organisations and individuals for their service in broadening the reach of Indiana University around the state, nation, and world. "Over the last decade, the collaboration with Indiana has achieved its goal and ambition to create knowledge and develop the professional skills of our students by introducing them to a wide variety of graduate-level experiences within the US educational system, while giving American students first-hand interaction with the rapidly growing Indian economy," Kumar said.

