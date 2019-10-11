Construction work of new Vidyalayas to be completed in 2 years: HRD Minister

Union Human Resource Development Minister Shri Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' inaugurated 5 new Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas (JNVs), one National Navodaya Leadership Institute and laid the foundation stone of 9 new JNVs through video conferencing in New Delhi today. Smt. Reena Ray, Secretary, Department of School Education and Literacy; Shri Bishwajit Kumar Singh, Commissioner, Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti; Commissioner, Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan, Shri Santosh Kumar Mall and other senior officers of Ministry & JNVs were present during the event.

Speaking on the occasion, the Union Minister congratulated all the officers of the Samiti for increasing the number of Navodaya Vidyalayas to provide quality education in rural areas and hoped that Navodaya Vidyalayas will enlighten each region of the country by doing excellent work with the light of their education.

Shri Nishank said that the construction work of these 6 JNVs has already been completed and the construction work of new Vidyalayas where foundation laying has been done will be completed in the coming 2 years. The estimated cost of construction of these works is 417.06 crores.

The Union Minister further said that JNV provides qualitative, modern education to the talented children predominantly from rural areas. The education includes important components like social values, environmental awareness, collective activity, and physical education. The quality of these schools is reflected by the fact that many students who have passed from JNV are working successfully on the strength of their talent in all the prestigious fields like IAS, Medical and Engineering, etc. Last year approx. 4451 students in JEE Mains, 966 students in JEE advance and 12654 students in NEET have successfully qualified. In addition to this, 12 students have got admission to International Universities in the last three years, he added.

Shri Ramesh Pokhriyal told that there are a total of 661 sanctioned JNVs in the country which are working to provide quality education to the meritorious children of rural areas. These schools are co-education, fully residential and run by Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti, Noida (UP) through 8 Regional Offices. The pace of construction work is going on at a fast pace in 37 new permanent campuses and the construction work of 12 new Vidyalayas campuses is likely to be completed in the financial year 2019-2020.

(With Inputs from PIB)