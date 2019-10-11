Girl students in Delhi govt schools to have option of STEM education

The Delhi government is introducing Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) education for girl students in its schools to ensure majority of them opt for the stream and stereotypes like boys for science and girls for humanities are broken. Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia made the announcement on Friday at the launch of mobile app EY STEM Tribe, which features modules on Science and Technology like climate change, space exploration, artificial intelligence, 3D printing or blockchain.

"In India, only 2 per cent of the CEOs are female. And only one per cent of the CFOs are female. Higher secondary classes of Delhi government schools have 57 per cent students as females while only 43 per cent are in Science stream. This situation and stereotypes like boys for science and girls for humanities need to be broken now," Sisodia said. He said his government was introducing STEM Education for girls in partnership with EY, a corporate which has come up with the app. It is a global company dealing in assurance, tax, transaction and advisory services.

"Through the EY STEM Tribe platform we want to encourage our girl students to acquire 21st century skills necessary to secure jobs not just in India, but globally. We want more girls to be inspired to pursue science and related subjects," he added.

