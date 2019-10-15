Youth festival concludes in J-K's Doda

The five-day youth festival organised by Jammu University's Bhaderwah campus in collaboration with the Rashtriya Rifles concluded on Tuesday, officials said. 'Sangam 2019-20' held in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district with an aim to "promote peace and prosperity in the Chenab Valley region," witnessed the participation of over 1,000 students and teachers from around 32 colleges, the officials said.

This year's theme of the festival, which provides a platform for local youth to showcase their skills in different areas, was 'Let's Build Our Nation', they said. The mega event was inaugurated by General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Northern Command, Lt Gen Ranbir Singh on October 11, the officials said.

“We are indebted to 4-Rashtriya Rifles and Jammu university's Bhaderwah campus for taking this initiative of bringing together the young minds of the state," they said. "Such endeavours inculcate discipline, self-confidence, dedication, responsibility and most importantly, patriotism among the youth which leads to building a strong nation," Dean of Research Studies, Jammu University, Rajni Dhingra said.

The highlights of the closing ceremony were dance performances by students, the officials said. They said the overall runners-up trophy was bagged by Government Degree College Doda, while Jammu University won the coveted Sangam trophy.

A special prize was presented to Shalini Kotwal for her outstanding performance at a national level Kho-Kho event, the officials said. The rector of Bhaderwah campus, Anil Kumar Raina, commended the Army during his address saying it is not only contributing to the infrastructure development of the region but is also organising sports and educational and allied activities for the local youth.

