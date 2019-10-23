DHRUV initiative would kindle fire for excellence, innovation in youth: VP Naidu

The Vice President Shri M Venkaiah Naidu today said that India needs a scientific renaissance and cultural revitalization as both science and culture were essential for any civilization to flourish.

Speaking at the closing ceremony of DHRUV, Pradhan Mantri Innovative Learning Programme that seeks to enrich skills and knowledge of talented children, the Vice President lauded the DHRUV initiative and said that it would kindle the fire for excellence and innovation in young people.

Calling for the institutionalization of the DHRUV programme, the Vice President said that it should become a movement across the country. He said that there was also a need to create permanent forums like Science Museums, Science Labs, Dance, and Music courses. "Theatre and art should be part of our school curriculum. I hope the Ministry will take up this task in the future," he added.

Stressing the need to create the right conditions in schools, colleges, and Universities for the spirit of excellence and innovation to thrive, Shri Naidu said that greater emphasis should be laid on quality education.

"I am glad that the DHRUV programme is focussing both on science and performing arts," he added.

Observing that education should be holistic and propel children to move from narrow confines of competition to the limitless world of collaboration, Shri Naidu pointed out that the world we live in today is facing challenges from poverty to climate change. "Collective synergy and creative energy of our youngsters are needed to overcome these formidable obstacles," he added.

Referring to the first batch of 60 DHRUV students- 30 of whom are exceptionally talented in science and 30 others are outstanding performing artists- the Vice President said that the collaborative efforts of DHRUV TARAS from science, mathematics, and Arts streams under the guidance of their mentors will contribute greatly towards nation-building. "DHRUV TARA is one of the brightest stars in the sky. It serves as a guiding beacon to the travelers on high seas," he said.

Under the DHRUV programme, talented students from science and performing arts from schools across India are brought together and mentored by experts to enhance their knowledge and skills. IIT Delhi in association with Atal Innovation Mission, NITI Aayog, NCERT, Sangeet Natak Academy, SPIC-MACAY and Center for Cultural Resources and Training, Delhi is involved in honing the innovative and creative skills of the students.

Shri Naidu witnessed cultural performances rendered by DHRUV students on the Journey of DHRUV and watched a short film on the innovative scientific projects undertaken by them. Earlier, he visited a gallery displaying prototypes developed by the science students of the DHRUV initiative.

The Minister for Human Resource Development, Shri Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank', Principal Scientific Adviser to the Government of India, Prof. K. Vijay Raghavan, Secretary to Vice President of India, Shri I.V. Subba Rao, Secretary, Department of School Education & Literacy, Shri Amit Khare, and other senior officials graced the occasion.

