LK School of Medicine at Temple University closed due to 'threat'

Lewis Katz School of Medicine building at Temple University has been closed for the day and classes have been canceled due to a "potential threat", the university has said in a tweet. The nature of the threat at the university in Philadelphia was not immediately known.

The university further added that clinical activities at Temple Hospital will continue as scheduled. Other schools at the campus are operating as usual.

TU Alert: Due to a potential threat, the LK School of Medicine is closed and classes are canceled today, October 25, 2019. Clinical activities at Temple Hospital will continue as scheduled. All essential employees should check with their Supervisors and plan to report to work. — Temple University (@TempleUniv) October 25, 2019

Further details are awaited.