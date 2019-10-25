International Development News
JU teachers to observe two-day ceasework from Nov 19

  Updated: 25-10-2019 21:05 IST
Three teachers' associations of Jadavpur University will observe a two-day ceasework in the institute from November 19, demanding immediate implementation of new UGC pay scale. Jadavpur University Teachers' Association along with All Bengal University Teachers' Association (ABUTA) and West Bengal College and University Teachers' Association (WBCUTA) will observe the ceasework on November 19 and 20, JUTA's General Secretary Partha Pratim Ray said in a statement.

He called for a moral support from other teachers' bodies of the universities. Ray said the teachers of JU are also writing letter to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on the issue.

"We will also reach out to the parents of the students explaining the cause of ceasework," he said. Goutam Maity, leader of JU chapter of the ABUTA also supported the demand for implementation of the revised pay scale.

Over 200 teachers of JUTA, the largest teachers' body in the institute, had taken part in a sit-in on July 18, for around two hours in front of the main administrative building, and then marched around the campus with placards, demanding the same. Representatives of two other associations had also participated in the demonstrations. The JUTA claimed that the West Bengal government has been dilly-dallying the implementation of the revised UGC pay scale while most of the other states have done it.

JU Vice-Chancellor Suranjan Das could not be reached for comments..

