International Development News
Development News Edition

Engage us for developing new AIIMS in country, CPWD urges Health Ministry

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 26-10-2019 11:49 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-10-2019 11:16 IST
Engage us for developing new AIIMS in country, CPWD urges Health Ministry
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The Central Public Works Department has requested the Union Health Ministry to engage it in developing new AIIMS in various parts of the country. In a letter to Union Health and Family Welfare Minister Harsh Vardhan, CPWD Director General Prabhakar Singh said in the recent past, the agency had undergone "radical reforms" in its functioning.

Singh said the CPWD had recently executed important health infrastructure projects such as the AIIMS in Jammu and Srinagar, super-specialty hospitals at Bhagalpur and Patna and a super-specialty block at RML Hospital in New Delhi. "It is understood that your ministry has decided to develop new AIIMS in Haryana, Bihar-ll, Karnataka, Kerala, Goa, Tripura, Sikkim and Madurai. We in the CPWD would feel privileged to be associated with the development of these AIIMS complexes," the DG said.

In the letter, he said the department with its long experience and well-established construction practices of adherence to the codal formalities and specifications would execute the work in a hassle-free manner. "I, therefore, request your good self, to entrust above works of AIIMS to the CPWD and accord administrative approval and estimate sanction to the CPWD, so as to enable us to commence the work at the earliest," Singh added.

The CPWD is the government's largest construction agency and it executes various projects of the Centre, state and other agencies. It also carries out projects in foreign countries under friendship programs.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 3-Judge validates Trump impeachment inquiry, orders Mueller document release

NCLAT asks ED, MCA to discuss and settle issue of attachment of Bhushan Power and Steel assets

Jewellery stocks trade lower on Dhanteras, PC Jeweller drops by 5.6 pc

'How to spot a wormhole in space decoded'

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

India is hotspot of world energy market: Dharmendra Pradhan

Global | 02 Oct 2019

GCCIA eying energy market in Europe, Africa, India: Ali Ebrahim Al-Ebrahim

Global

We helped corporates to lower their carbon footprint: Francois Austin

Global

We need a holistic & integrated approach for clean energy: Philip Lowe | WEC

Global

Latest News

IndiGrid powers ahead with Q2 EBITDA up by 84 pc q-o-q

IndiGrid, Indias first power sector infrastructure investment trust InvIT, has reported a consolidated revenue of Rs 373 crore for the quarter ended September 30, up 81 per cent quarter-on-quarter while the consolidated EBITDA earnings befo...

Meghan King and Jim Edmonds break-up after 5 years of marriage

Just a day after television star Meghan Kind Edmonds revealed that she is working on her marriage with Jim, the actor ended her 5-year-marriage on Friday. Jim filed for divorce on Friday, the day after the estranged couples fifth wedding an...

Can't wait to play: Steve Smith

After scoring a mountain of runs against England in the Ashes series, Australia batsman Steve Smith is eager to play in front of the home crowd against Sri Lanka. It should be good, I cant wait to play. Any time you walk out and play for Au...

Khattar unanimously elected as BJP's legislative party leader in Haryana

Eds Dropping words in headline Chandigarh, Oct 26 PTI&#160;Manohar Lal Khattar was unanimously elected as the leader of the BJP legislative party in Haryana here on Saturday.The announcement was made by Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad. P...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019