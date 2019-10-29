International Development News
Development News Edition

Man arrested in Texas shooting that left 2 dead, 12 hurt

  • PTI
  • |
  • Greenville
  • |
  • Updated: 29-10-2019 04:27 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-10-2019 04:26 IST
Man arrested in Texas shooting that left 2 dead, 12 hurt
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A man suspected of opening fire at an off-campus college party in Texas, killing two people and injuring 12 others, was arrested on Monday. Brandon Ray Gonzales, 23, of Greenville, Texas, was taken into custody less than 48 hours after Saturday's shooting, Hunt County Sheriff Randy Meeks said. Gonzales, who was arrested at the auto dealership where he worked, was booked into the Hunt County jail on a charge of capital murder of multiple persons. Bond was set at USD 1 million.

The shooting happened around midnight Saturday outside Greenville, 24 kilometers southwest of a satellite campus of the Texas A&M University System. Authorities believe the shooter may have been targeting just one person at the party of about 750 people, and that others may have been shot at random, Meeks has said. Kevin Berry Jr. of Dallas and Byron Craven Jr. of Arlington, both 23, were killed, authorities said.

The shooting took place at a Halloween and homecoming party for Texas A&M University-Commerce at a facility called The Party Venue, according to Meeks, though officials said it was not a school-sanctioned event. Authorities believe the shooter entered the venue, which sits along a highway in a rural area some 4 kilometers from the Greenville city limits, through the back door and began firing with a handgun, Meeks said.

It was "complete chaos" after the shots rang out, with hundreds of people including the gunman fleeing, the sheriff said. Of the 12 people injured, six were shot and six were trampled or hurt by glass, authorities said. Five remained in the hospital — one in critical condition and four in good condition — on Monday, Meeks said.

The shooting came as Texas A&M University-Commerce, about 97 kilometers northeast of Dallas, celebrated homecoming weekend. According to its website, it is the second-largest university in the Texas A&M University System. After a vigil for Berry on Sunday night at a Dallas park, at least one person opened fire. Dallas police said no one was injured but several vehicles were reported damaged.

Texas A&M University-Commerce had planned to hold a community gathering Monday afternoon featuring student and faith-based leaders along with counselors. But the school later said that based on conversations with students, the decision was made to postpone the gathering. University officials did not elaborate.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Getty Fire expands to over 500 acres; evacuation centers opened

Wentworth Season 8 update – Names of new cast, returning cast revealed

New technology removes carbon dioxide from the air at any concentration level: Study

Kincade Fire: 66,000 acres burned; active evacuation centers listed

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Turkey will attack Kurdish fighters who remain near border

Turkeys foreign minister has said that his countrys military will attack any Syrian Kurdish fighter that remains along the border area in northeast Syria after a deadline for them to leave expires. Mevlut Cavusoglu told reporters on Monday ...

WIDER IMAGE-Aiming at Olympic boom, Japan builds 'Ethnic Harmony' tribute to indigenous Ainu

On a wooded lakeshore in northern Japan, the government is building a modernist shrine that has divided the indigenous Ainu community whose vanishing culture it was designed to celebrate.At a cost so far of 220 million, Japans Symbolic Spac...

Blackhawks trade Perlini to Red Wings for prospect

The Chicago Blackhawks traded forward Brendan Perlini to the Detroit Red Wings in exchange for defenseman Alec Regula on Monday. Perlini, 23, scored 12 goals in 46 games with the Blackhawks last season but cracked the lineup only once this ...

Man arrested in Texas shooting that left 2 dead, 12 hurt

A man suspected of opening fire at an off-campus college party in Texas, killing two people and injuring 12 others, was arrested on Monday. Brandon Ray Gonzales, 23, of Greenville, Texas, was taken into custody less than 48 hours after Satu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019