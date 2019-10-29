International Development News
Development News Edition

DMV working on challenges to fast track payments for tuition fees

The department on Tuesday said it has noted that there are an outstanding school and tuition fees for some beneficiaries and that its officials are working hard to speedily address the delays in payment.

DMV working on challenges to fast track payments for tuition fees
Beneficiaries were given the year to adjust to the reduced threshold, which was only affected during 2019. Image Credit: (@africaoilweek)

The Department of Military Veterans (DMV) has apologized for the delays in processing beneficiaries' school and tuition fees.

The department on Tuesday said it has noted that there are an outstanding school and tuition fees for some beneficiaries and that its officials are working hard to speedily address the delays in payment.

Currently, the department supports 7 466 learners and students.

"The DMV is working on the challenges to fast track payments and is committed to paying all the outstanding 2019 school and tuition fees for all the continuing learners and students, as per its commitment letters and signed agreements," the department said in a statement.

The department drew attention to the following factors that impede faster payments of fees:

By law, the DMV shall not pay any school that does not tax compliant, unless proof of exemption is provided by the South African Revenue Service (SARS).

All schools should deal with the DMV in respect of school fees owed, as per the commitment letters from the department, and not with the parents. The department's details are included in the commitment letters.

Schools are requested to complete learner confirmation requests that are sent to schools in order for the DMV to accelerate payments.

Invoices that do not have banking details, a school stamp, and relevant signatures, cannot be paid. Institutions are urged to urgently address this matter.

The department reminded military veterans and beneficiaries that in 2018, a decision was taken to reduce the threshold of basic education support from R42 500 to R20 000, to ensure that as many military veterans' beneficiaries are provided with education support amidst the shortage of funds.

Beneficiaries were given the year to adjust to the reduced threshold, which was only affected during 2019.

The closing date for the extended continuing application is 31 October 2019. Application forms are still available on the DMV website: www.dmv.gov.za and conditions stipulated still stand.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 update – Names of new cast, returning cast revealed

Getty Fire expands to over 500 acres; evacuation centers opened

New technology removes carbon dioxide from the air at any concentration level: Study

Edelweiss Financial Services bags National CSR Award

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Abu Dhabi's Mubadala to increase investment in Brazil - Bolsonaro

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said on Tuesday that Abu Dhabi state investor Mubadala Investment Co. will increase investment in Brazil, citing ports, highways, mining, real estate and entertainment as particular targets. A billionaire ...

UPDATE 1-German Bund yield edges down from 3-month highs

Germanys benchmark 10-year bond yield edged off three-month highs on Tuesday as investors waited for a fresh steer before pushing borrowing costs any higher. Government bond yields across the single currency bloc rose sharply on Monday afte...

World unprepared for impact of climate change on mountain water supplies - experts

The world faces increased flooding, droughts and possible conflicts due to the effects of climate change on freshwater supplies drawn from mountains but is woefully unprepared to tackle these risks, experts said. Mountain-sourced water supp...

Lion Air vows to follow recommendations in crash report

Jakarta, Oct 29 AP The low-cost Indonesian carrier whose Boeing 737 Max 8 jet crashed a year ago, killing 189 people, has vowed to follow recommendations from a probe into the disaster. Indonesian transport officials released a report on th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019