Federal Bank invites applications for Hormis Memorial Foundation Scholarship

Image Credit: Wikimedia

Federal Bank has invited applications for 'Federal Bank Hormis Memorial Foundation Scholarships' for the academic year 2019-20.

Students belonging to the states of Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat and Maharashtra pursuing previsous year of MBBS, Engineering, BSc Nursing, BSc Agriculture including BSc (Hons) Co-operation & Banking with Agriculture Sciences conducted by Agriculture Universities and MBA are eligible to apply for the scholarship. Candidates applying for scholarship should have secured admission under merit in Government, aided and self‑financing colleges during the academic year 2019-20 and the annual family income of the applicant should be below ₹ 3,00,000. Children of armed forces personnel who gave up their life for the nation will be considered under a separate channel and the family income stipulation is not applicable to students falling under this category.

The applicants are required to submit the duly filled in applications and necessory documents as mentioned in the application form to nearest branch of Federal Bank for verification on or before 31-12-2019.

(With inputs from Federal Bank)

