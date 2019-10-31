International Development News
Development News Edition

College Board Announces Eight New Members of Its India Global Higher Education Alliance

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 31-10-2019 10:56 IST
  • |
  • Created: 31-10-2019 10:52 IST
College Board Announces Eight New Members of Its India Global Higher Education Alliance

College Board, a not-for-profit organization that connects students to college success and opportunity, announced eight new Indian university members and one new affiliate member of its India Global Higher Education Alliance. The Alliance is a group of innovative Indian universities and established global universities that seek to develop concrete actions that members can take as individual institutions and as a collective consortium to improve the transition from secondary to higher education.

"We are thrilled to add eight new premier Indian institutes and one international affiliate member to our Alliance," said Jeremy Singer, President of the College Board. "The alliance is an innovative platform for Indian university leaders to collaborate and exchange best practices with their international peers. The ever-growing number of alliance members reiterates our strong commitment towards ensuring that all students, regardless of income, geography or class, have equitable access to high quality higher education in India or elsewhere."

The alliance recently concluded its 2nd annual India Global Higher Education Alliance Forum in New Delhi. The event witnessed participation from leaders of the member universities from India, US, UK, Canada, Australia, Hong Kong and Singapore with prominent experts from the World Bank, Brookings India, secondary school leaders and NGOs. Leaders held a wide-ranging roundtable on internationalization and innovation in Indian higher education.

Alliance members in India accept the SAT exam from students within India as well as international applicants as a part of their admissions process.

The eight new Indian institutions are:

1. Jain University

2. Jai Hind College (University of Mumbai)

3. Plaksha University

4. SASTRA (Deemed University)

5. Shoolini University

6. Symbiosis International (Deemed University)

7. University of Petroleum and Energy Science (UPES)

8. Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT)

Yale-NUS College also joined as an Affiliate Member, adding a joint American-Singaporean perspective to the dialogue on the transition from secondary to higher education through a global lens.

Alliance members from India include: Ahmedabad University; Anant National University; Ashoka University; Azim Premji University; Bennett University; BML Munjal University; FLAME University; Gandhi Institute of Management and Technology (GITAM); GD Goenka University; Jai Hind College (University of Mumbai); Jain University; Krea University; Manav Rachna University; Manipal Academy of Higher Education; M.S. Ramaiah University for Applied Science; NMIMS; O.P. Jindal Global University; Plaksha University; SASTRA (Deemed University); Shiv Nadar University; Shoolini University; Sri Sri University; Srishti Institute of Art, Design and Technology; SRM Institute of Science and Technology, SRM University, AP- Amaravati; SRM University Delhi-NCR, Sonepat; Symbiosis International (Deemed University); University of Petroleum and Energy Science (UPES); Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT); World University of Design

Affiliate members from around the world include:

Columbia University (USA); MIT (USA); Pomona College (USA); Purdue University (USA); McGill University (Canada); University of Cambridge (UK); University of Hong Kong (HK); University of Melbourne (Australia); Yale-NUS College (Singapore)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Easy Fire: Evacuation orders, road closures in Simi Valley

S S Khandare appointed police head of Union Territory of Ladakh; Umang Narula made advisor to Ladakh's Lt Governor.

Ratan Tata joins Instagram with 'breaking the internet' post

Niger military base attacked; casualties feared

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Cricket-Morgan to decide England future after T20 World Cup in Australia

Englands limited-overs captain Eoin Morgan will take a call on his future after next years Twenty20 World Cup in England, the 33-year-old said. Morgan led England to their maiden ODI World Cup victory in July on home soil but has battled ba...

Hornets drop host Kings to 0-5 to start season

Rookie PJ Washington recorded 23 points and eight rebounds, and Terry Rozier added 22 points as the Charlotte Hornets defeated the host Sacramento Kings 118-111 on Wednesday night. Malik Monk added 18 points off the bench and Miles Bridges ...

Mrs Earth Priyanka Khurana Goyal Joins as Brand Ambassador for VPR Mrs India

Priyanka Khurana Goyal, the only Indian to get the title of Mrs Earth, recently joined hands with VPR Entertainment as their brand ambassador. VPR Entertainment is on a mission to create a world-class platform for married women who are look...

CPI leader Gurudas Dasgupta passes away

Veteran CPI leader and former MP Gurudas Dasgupta died here on Thursday following a prolonged illness, party sources said. He was 83.Dasgupta is survived by his wife and daughter. West Bengal CPI secretary Swapan Banerjee said, He Dasgupta ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019