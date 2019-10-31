College Board Announces Eight New Members of Its India Global Higher Education Alliance

College Board, a not-for-profit organization that connects students to college success and opportunity, announced eight new Indian university members and one new affiliate member of its India Global Higher Education Alliance. The Alliance is a group of innovative Indian universities and established global universities that seek to develop concrete actions that members can take as individual institutions and as a collective consortium to improve the transition from secondary to higher education.

"We are thrilled to add eight new premier Indian institutes and one international affiliate member to our Alliance," said Jeremy Singer, President of the College Board. "The alliance is an innovative platform for Indian university leaders to collaborate and exchange best practices with their international peers. The ever-growing number of alliance members reiterates our strong commitment towards ensuring that all students, regardless of income, geography or class, have equitable access to high quality higher education in India or elsewhere."

The alliance recently concluded its 2nd annual India Global Higher Education Alliance Forum in New Delhi. The event witnessed participation from leaders of the member universities from India, US, UK, Canada, Australia, Hong Kong and Singapore with prominent experts from the World Bank, Brookings India, secondary school leaders and NGOs. Leaders held a wide-ranging roundtable on internationalization and innovation in Indian higher education.

Alliance members in India accept the SAT exam from students within India as well as international applicants as a part of their admissions process.

The eight new Indian institutions are:

1. Jain University

2. Jai Hind College (University of Mumbai)

3. Plaksha University

4. SASTRA (Deemed University)

5. Shoolini University

6. Symbiosis International (Deemed University)

7. University of Petroleum and Energy Science (UPES)

8. Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT)

Yale-NUS College also joined as an Affiliate Member, adding a joint American-Singaporean perspective to the dialogue on the transition from secondary to higher education through a global lens.

Alliance members from India include: Ahmedabad University; Anant National University; Ashoka University; Azim Premji University; Bennett University; BML Munjal University; FLAME University; Gandhi Institute of Management and Technology (GITAM); GD Goenka University; Jai Hind College (University of Mumbai); Jain University; Krea University; Manav Rachna University; Manipal Academy of Higher Education; M.S. Ramaiah University for Applied Science; NMIMS; O.P. Jindal Global University; Plaksha University; SASTRA (Deemed University); Shiv Nadar University; Shoolini University; Sri Sri University; Srishti Institute of Art, Design and Technology; SRM Institute of Science and Technology, SRM University, AP- Amaravati; SRM University Delhi-NCR, Sonepat; Symbiosis International (Deemed University); University of Petroleum and Energy Science (UPES); Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT); World University of Design

Affiliate members from around the world include:

Columbia University (USA); MIT (USA); Pomona College (USA); Purdue University (USA); McGill University (Canada); University of Cambridge (UK); University of Hong Kong (HK); University of Melbourne (Australia); Yale-NUS College (Singapore)

