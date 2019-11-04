North-Eastern Hill University emerges as premier centre of learning: President

The President of India, Shri Ram Nath Kovind, graced and addressed the 26th convocation of the North-Eastern Hill University (NEHU) in Shillong, Meghalaya today (November 4, 2019).

Speaking on the occasion, the President said that NEHU has emerged as a premier centre of learning. He was happy to note that besides imparting higher education in all the major disciplines, the university is also giving special emphasis on the development of this region which has a significant tribal population. He said that institutions of higher education like NEHU can be instruments of social and economic transformation. The NEHU can help Meghalaya in achieving better ranking on Human Development Indices.

The President said that more than 80 percent population of Meghalaya is dependent on agriculture. By helping improve agricultural productivity, NEHU can play a catalytic role in promoting the socio-economic development of Meghalaya and the North-East. Students and teachers of NEHU's departments of 'Rural Development and Agricultural Production', 'Agri-Business and Food Technology', and 'Horticulture' can help enhance farmers' income.

The President told students that they are entering a world full of opportunities and challenges. He said that higher education is a privilege not available to a lot of people in our country. He appealed to them to help improve the condition of such underprivileged fellow citizens. He also urged upon them to give back to society in whatever way they can.

(With Inputs from PIB)