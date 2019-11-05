International Development News
Development News Edition

Bengal to implement revised UGC pay scale for teachers in

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kolkata
  • |
  • Updated: 05-11-2019 15:12 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-11-2019 15:07 IST
Bengal to implement revised UGC pay scale for teachers in
Image Credit: Wikipedia

The West Bengal government will implement the revised UGC pay scale for teachers in institutes of higher learning from January 1, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced on Tuesday. The implementation of the revised UGC pay scale, as recommended by the 7th Central Pay Commission, will incur a total expenditure of Rs 1,000 crore on the state exchequer, the chief minister said.

Banerjee said this while addressing a meeting of over 15,000 teachers of colleges and universities from the state. The revised pay scale will be implemented in government colleges, state-aided colleges and universities.

Meanwhile, the teachers will also get three per cent increment on their respective salaries for four years - from 2016-19, she said. "We need to mobilise the amount. But we don't take back our promises," the chief minister said amid applause from the crowd.

Urging the teachers to accept it wholeheartedly, Banerjee said, "Very few states have implemented the revised UGC pay scale. But we have done it." She said, the state had to repay a debt of Rs 50,000 to the Centre, but was not found wanting when it came to paying back the 'architects of our nation - our teachers, despite our limited resources." "We can't stop any project from Kanyashree to Sabujsathi. We have to continue with Sarva Siksha Abhiyan. We cannot act as the Centre, by making tall promises before elections and then forgetting to implement the same. "Despite the Centre and the state having different salary structure, we pledge to give you (teachers and government employees) whatever we can. Have faith on us," she said.

The CM said, to ensure job security of part-time teachers and guest teachers in different colleges, the government has designated all these categories as state-aided college teachers and they will work till 60 years, like regular teachers in colleges. Banerjee asked the college teachers to ensure that events involving students do take place regularly.

"We will ensure that you can work peacefully. I also urge the students to respect your teachers. I am telling the teachers, the government is on your side. We also expect the teachers and students to maintain cordial ties," she said. Mentioning that West Bengal is a talent pool as it has given so many Nobel laureates to the country, the chief minister said, "The talent of Bengal is the envy of the entire world." Education minister Partha Chatterjee and senior government officials were present at the meeting..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Equities flat amid subdued trading, Yes Bank up by 3 pc

Peaky Blinders Season 6 release, cast update – Annabelle Wallis, Kate Phillips likely to return

Tata Power creates new arm to set up 10,000 microgrids in India

Bank credit growth to moderate to 8.5 pc in FY20: Icra

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Kremlin says troop withdrawal delays in east Ukraine are cause for concern

The Kremlin said on Tuesday it was deeply concerned by reports of a delay in the withdrawal of troops in eastern Ukraine, but that it hoped the process would still be completed.The Ukrainian military and pro-Russian separatist forces began ...

Lilyana Pavlova new Vice-President and Member of Management Committee of EIB

Lilyana Pavlova is the new Vice-President and Member of the Management Committee of the European Investment Bank EIB. She took up her duties on the 1st of November. She is the first Bulgarian national to join the EU banks Management Committ...

Unclear when Putin and Trump can meet after Chile cancelled APEC summit-Kremlin

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday it was unclear when Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump could possibly hold their next meeting after an Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Chile was cance...

Qatar central bank sells 600 million riyals of T-bills

Qatars central bank sold 600 million riyals 164.84 million of Treasury bills in an auction, it said in a statement on Tuesday.A total of 300 million riyals worth of three-month T-bills were sold at 1.73, 200 million riyals worth of six-mont...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019