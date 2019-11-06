JU teachers to meet Dhankhar on disbursal of central funds

The Jadavpur University Teachers Association on Wednesday said its representatives will meet West Bengal Governor and university Chancellor Jagdeep Dhankhar on November 9 to discuss the issue of quick disbursal of central funds to the institute. Besides, the JUTA delegation will also talk to Dhankhar on facilitating election to various departments and faculties of the institute which had not taken place since 2011, JUTA general secretary Partha Pratim Roy said.

Asked if the JUTA delegation will take up the matter of implementation of revised UGC pay scale along with arrears to the Chancellor, Roy said, "Probably not." In a letter to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday, the JUTA thanked her for implementing the revised UGC pay scale from January 2020 but expressed dissatisfaction that teachers of colleges and universities have been deprived of arrears from 2016. If the demand for arrears is not met, the JUTA has threatened to go for ceasework on November 19 and 20..

