International Development News
Development News Edition

JNU admin accuses students of forcing hostel provosts to sign resignation letters

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 06-11-2019 21:46 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-11-2019 21:46 IST
JNU admin accuses students of forcing hostel provosts to sign resignation letters

The Jawaharlal Nehru University administration on Wednesday accused the varsity's students of forcing hostel provosts to sign resignation letters by confining them. The Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) circulated some resignation letters and other letters apparently written by hostel provosts raising objections to the Draft Hostel Manual approved by the Inter-Hall Administration of the varsity.

The students have been on a strike against the hostel manual, which they claim has provisions for fee hike, dress code and curfew timings. In a notice posted on its website on Thursday, the varsity said, "This is to inform all concerned that the JNU students on strike have forcibly made three provosts resign from their office on a pre-drafted document and made two provosts reject the proposed hostel manual issued by the IHA.

"Such acts by students of a leading university of the country are outright condemnable," it said. The varsity clarified none of the provosts have actually resigned and none of them have rejected the proposed hostel manual.

"By confining the provosts, who had visited hostels to discuss students' concerns related to proposed hostel manual, shouting offensive slogans, and blackmailing them to sign on the dotted line of pre-drafted papers of resignation/rejection, the concerned students have done something illegal, immoral and brought bad name to the university," the varsity said. JNU general secretary Satish Chandra Yadav said, "The hostel provosts held meetings with hostel presidents on Wednesday and we spoke to them at the meeting. We convinced them that the hostel manual should not be accepted and two of them voluntarily decided to resign while others expressed their disagreement with it."

He denied that they forced the provosts to do anything. "We had offered them an option to either resign or reject the hostel manual but we did not confine them. They had the option to walk out if they were not convinced," he said.

The hostels in JNU are divided into five khands or blocks -- Poorvanchal, Dakshinapuram, Uttarakhand, Paschimabad I and II. Each khand has three or four hostels and is under the supervision of a provost. The provosts look after the affairs of their respective khands and advise wardens on matters concerning their functions.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Equities flat amid subdued trading, Yes Bank up by 3 pc

Sherlock Season 5 to focus on Sherlock Holmes’ secret sister Eurus Holmes

Risk calculator predicts risk of death, complications from diabetes and obesity

Xiaomi Mi Watch: Can it be a cheap alternative to the Apple Watch?

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Videos

Latest News

Brazil oil auction raises disappointing $17 billion: official

Rio de Janeiro, Nov 6 AFP Brazils auction of drilling rights to four deep-sea oil fields raised a disappointing 17 billion on Wednesday, officials said, well short of expectations for the highly-anticipated mega sale. The government had hop...

Guru Nank Dev anniv: Delhi govt likely to lift odd-even rule on Nov 11-12

The Delhi government is likely to lift the odd-even restrictions on vehicles on November 11-12 to ensure hassle-free commute on the occasion of 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev, the founder of Sikhism. Transport Minister Kailash Ga...

EXCLUSIVE-U.S.-China trade deal signing could be delayed until December -U.S. source

A meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping to sign a long-awaited interim trade deal could be delayed until December as discussions continue over terms and venue, a senior official of the Trump administra...

Sri Lanka govt pledges to hold off signing U.S. pact until after election

Sri Lankas government said on Wednesday a decision on agreeing a 480 million infrastructure grant from the United States, which has been criticised by some lawyers, Buddhist monks and opposition politicians, would be put off until after a N...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019