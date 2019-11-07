International Development News
Development News Edition

NSFAS applications for learners to close at midnight on 30 Nov

NSFAS Administrator, Dr. Randall Carolissen, said since the application cycle opened, the scheme has received a total of 287 769 applications nationwide.

NSFAS applications for learners to close at midnight on 30 Nov
NSFAS is consistently engaging with various local ad provincial governments where there are low numbers of applications received. Image Credit: Twitter(@deptoflabour)

There are less than 23 days for students to apply for assistance from the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) for the 2020 academic year.

Applications for eligible learners will officially close at midnight on 30 November 2019.

NSFAS Administrator, Dr. Randall Carolissen, said since the application cycle opened, the scheme has received a total of 287 769 applications nationwide.

"The number of applications from students who intend to study at Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) colleges is steadily improving from the previous low of 23 001 in October to 37 132 by Monday, 4 November.

"A total of 145 190 applications have been received from the South African Social Security Agency (SASSA) beneficiaries. Students with disabilities are encouraged to take this opportunity and apply for funding. The NSFAS Disability Fund provides funding and support for students with a disability, and 775 applications were received from students with disabilities," Carolissen said.

KwaZulu-Natal, Gauteng, and Limpopo remain in the lead of provinces with the most applications. A total of 85 367 applications have been received from KwaZulu-Natal, 58 950 from Gauteng and 46 043 from Limpopo.

"Statistics from these three provinces have been consistent for the past application cycles. There has been a significant shift in numbers throughout all provinces. This was due to the outreach and roadshows that we embarked on," Carolissen said.

NSFAS is consistently engaging with various local ad provincial governments where there are low numbers of applications received.

These engagements will allow NSFAS to provide support where necessary in order to assist qualifying students with access to facilities.

"NSFAS considers each application that we receive. When processing an application, we validate the information with the Department of Home Affairs and the Department of Social Development, thereby getting a complete profile of an applicant and family.

"We take into consideration the total household family income, Home Affairs, and social welfare status, higher education or admission status. Information about your school and local municipality play a crucial role in the 2020 application system," Carolissen explained.

To be eligible for NSFAS funding for university and TVET college studies, applicants should meet the following criteria:

Be a South African citizen.

Intend to enroll at any of the 26 public universities or 50 TVET colleges in 2020.

Come from a family with a combined annual household income of not more than R350 000 per annum.

Students with a disability from a family with a combined income of not more than R600 000 per annum. (Students with disabilities and students who are SASSA beneficiaries and those who are supported by parents who receive social grants automatically qualify for NSFAS, provided they fall within the set threshold.)

Agree to the terms and conditions of the NSFAS grant or bursary awarded.

You will need the following supporting documents:

Certified copy of your ID, not older than 3 months.

A signed and completed consent form (Downloaded from our website).

If you are a SASSA recipient, please provide:

A signed and completed consent form.

If you are dependent on your parents/guardian/spouse, please provide:

Certified ID copies of parent/s, guardian, spouse not older than three months.

Proof of income of parent, guardian or spouse (payslip or appointment letter).

If you are self-sufficient and employed please provide:

Proof of income (payslip or appointment letter)

IRP5 certificates for the past three years.

If you have a disability, please provide:

Completed and signed Disability Annexure A (if your information is not pre-populated on the portal) downloaded from the NSFAS website.

If you are an orphan please provide:

Orphan Declaration and Consent Form (excluding consent form).

Other documents required, if applicable:

Retrenchment letter.

Death certificate/s.

Divorce decree.

The 2020 applications are done online through the myNSFAS portal (www.nsfas.org.za), where students can submit their applications using their smartphones or computer.

To apply, an applicant needs to create a myNSFAS account on the NSFAS website, or use their social media accounts, Facebook and/or Google. Applicants with an existing account can sign in using their usernames and password or Facebook/Google accounts.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

Xiaomi Mi Watch: Can it be a cheap alternative to the Apple Watch?

Yes Bank announces launch of 'YES Fintech Developer'

DHFL resolution:SBI says lenders awaiting HC verdict on Nov 11

Unisys announces new cloud-based biometric ID management software

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Videos

Latest News

Realty stocks jump up to 8.2 pc on Rs 25,000 cr fund booster

Realty stocks closed up to 8.2 per cent higher on Thursday after the government approved a Rs 25,000 crore fund for 1,600 stalled housing projects, which is expected to jumpstart consumption and give a boost to real estate and allied sector...

Engine of Ajmer-Puri Express catches fire, no casualty

The engine of Ajmer-Puri Express on Thursday caught fire near Handapa railway station in Odishas Angul district, railway officials said. However, there was no report of any casualty, the official said. The station manager of Handapa Statio...

Meghan Markle makes first visit to Westminster Abbey's Field of Remembrance

Britains Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, made her first visit to Westminster Abbeys Field of Remembrance on Thursday, joining her husband Prince Harry in planting a memorial cross ahead of Remembrance Sunday this weekend. The event honour...

CORRECTED -'Wave of hope' to end FGM in Ethiopia as activist pioneer dies

Ethiopias Bogaletch Gebre - feted for almost eradicating female genital mutilation in her home region - has died, her charity said on Wednesday, as activists vowed to push on with her work. The former scientist and marathon runners quiet re...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019