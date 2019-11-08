IIM-K donates books worth Rs 1.1 cr to colleges in Ker

The Indian Institute of Management-Kozhikode (IIMK) on Friday said it has donated over 22,000 books worth about Rs 1.1 Crore to 30 colleges in six districts in north Kerala. The books have been given to colleges in Kasaragod, Kannur, Wayanad, Malappuram, Palakkad and Kozhikode Districts, it said in a release here.

The book donation program, organized as a part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative, saw the beneficiary colleges being handed over about 700 books each, worth about Rs 3.5 Lakh and covered subjects including economics, management, accountancy, commerce, marketing, and operations research. Speaking on the occasion, IIMK Director Prof. Debashis Chatterjee expressed hope that the initiative would enthuse and inspire young minds.

