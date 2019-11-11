International Development News
JNU students clash with police

  New Delhi
  Updated: 11-11-2019 16:14 IST
  Created: 11-11-2019 16:01 IST
Shouting slogans and raising banners, thousands of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) students clashed with police on Monday outside the campus as they raised their voices against the administration's "anti-student" policy. The protests started in the morning and escalated as the day progressed with angry crowds of students pushing against police personnel in anti-riot gear.

The students wanted to march to the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) auditorium, about three kilometers away from the campus in south Delhi, where Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu was addressing the university's convocation. But they have stopped a short distance away. Barricades were placed outside the north and west gates of the JNU campus, as well as on the route between the AICTE auditorium and the university at Baba Balaknath Marg and in nearby areas, a police officer said.

The angry students raised slogans such as "Delhi Police Go Back" and called Vice-Chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar Mamidala a "thief". The students are demanding the withdrawal of the draft hostel manual, which they claimed has provisions for the fee hike, dress code, and curfew timings.

Traffic came to a standstill around the area as JNU students were back in the news.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

